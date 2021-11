MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man has died following a car crash near Los Banos on Thursday night, according to CHP officials.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the I-5 near Cottonwood Road. According to CHP officials, a vehicle that had one occupant was driving northbound at a high rate of speed on the I-5.