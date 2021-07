FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - In late March, this year, Mr. Rib Family Bar-B-Que food truck was put out of commission by a grease fire. It caused owner and evangelist Ned Mallory, “Mr. Rib”, to effectively go out of business.

"Since then, I haven't been able to do anything, it's just been a downpour for me," said Mr. Rib.