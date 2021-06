FRESNO, California (KSEE) - On Thursday, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer proposed the creation of a new space he is calling "Unity Park" at Eaton Plaza in Downtown Fresno. He was joined by city council members Mike Karbassi and Garry Bredefeld. Dyer says it would be a space for any group to fly a flag that represents them. He wants to launch the park with a LGBTQ+ pride flag raising ceremony next Friday, June 11.

This comes after a heated exchange at a city council meeting just under a week ago where the council passed a resolution of 5-2 allowing the council to permit a rainbow pride flag to be flown above Fresno City Hall. A flag-raising ceremony at City Hall has also been planned for next Friday, June 11.