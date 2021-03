Showers are moving into the Valley this evening. Expect scattered showers tonight, then a few spotty showers on Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow and in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Snow levels will be higher with this system. They’ll start near 7500 ft this evening, then will rise tonight. Levels will drop again tomorrow and will be down to 6000 ft by the evening hours. Snow levels will continue to fall into Saturday, and we’ll see lingering flurries down to 4000 ft.