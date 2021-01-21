Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

We’ve enjoyed a 9 day stretch of 60s and 70s. Everything changes tomorrow. It will be much cooler, and we’ll also be tracking showers. The Valley and northern foothills will get .1-.25″ of rain, and the southern foothills will receive up to .50″. Expect 1-3″ of snow above 5000 ft.

A stronger storm system will move in Sunday night into Monday. This will be a colder system with snow levels near 2000 ft. Flurries will be possible down to 1000 ft.

More wet weather is on the way for the middle of next week.

