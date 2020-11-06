Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Today was the last day of our long stretch of unseasonably warm weather. Tonight will drop to the 40s and low 50s, then tomorrow will only warm to the low and mid 60s. It will also be breezy with a NW wind at 15-25 mph. There will be a slight chance of a light and isolated shower or sprinkle in the Valley, but the better chance for showers tomorrow will be in the mountains. Snow levels will be near 8000 ft.

Our air quality alert has been extended until Saturday to cover lingering smoke and blowing dust.