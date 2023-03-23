YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Mar 23, 2023 / 11:28 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 / 11:28 PM PDT
Our storm system has moved out. We’ll get a chance to dry out for several days before our next round of rain next week.
