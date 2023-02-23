YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 07:58 PM PST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 07:58 PM PST
Spotty showers moved through the Valley again today, along with scattered snow for the mountains. Rain, snow, and wind will pick up even more tonight. Expect heavy rain and snow to stick around into the weekend.
