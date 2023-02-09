YourCentralValley.com

by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 08:04 PM PST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 08:04 PM PST
More dense fog is on the way tonight. A dense fog advisory will be in effect from 2 AM – 9 AM Friday.
Expect one more mild day tomorrow, then we’ll cool down Saturday.
