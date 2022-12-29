Showers have returned, and they’ll stick around as we start the new year.

Expect scattered rain tonight. We’ll get a break from the showers tomorrow afternoon, then expect isolated showers again Friday night. The heaviest rain will move through the Valley Saturday, and we’ll also have a chance of thunderstorms.

Several inches of rain will be possible in the foothills over the next couple of days. A flood watch is set to be in effect from 7 AM Friday until early Sunday morning.

Snow levels will be near 9000 ft tomorrow, but they’ll lower throughout Saturday to be near 6000 ft at the end of the day. A winter storm warning will be in effect for areas above 7000 ft.