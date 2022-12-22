YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Dec 22, 2022 / 08:04 PM PST
Updated: Dec 22, 2022 / 08:04 PM PST
Expect patchy fog for the next few mornings, including during our holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will get milder.
A storm system next week will bring rain to Central CA starting Tuesday. Stay tuned for the timing and rainfall forecasts.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
To see what features of waterproof Bluetooth headphones you should consider before making a purchase, and to check out some of our top picks, keep reading.
There are still gift-worthy items by top retailers that will arrive in time to make Christmas wishes come true.
Music is an excellent way to escape from the grind of everyday life, and a pair of quality headphones makes it all the more enjoyable.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com