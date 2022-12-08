Spotty showers will move through tonight. This will be a light and quick system, bringing areas in and north of Fresno County less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Snow levels will be near 4000 ft overnight, and we’ll see a couple of inches of snow in Yosemite Valley.

Areas of dense fog will be possible into Friday morning.

A stronger storm system will move into Central California Friday night. This storm will bring significant rain to the Valley and foothills through the weekend. It will also bring significant snow to the Sierra. Snow levels will be near 5300 ft Saturday morning, then will rise to be near 7000 ft by late afternoon. Snow levels will then fall throughout Saturday night, and they’ll be closer to 3500 ft Sunday. A winter storm warning has been issued for this event.