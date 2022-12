We had a soaking rain across the Valley and foothills today, and heavy snow in the mountains. The storm system will wind down early overnight, then we’ll dry out for Friday.

Our next storm system will move in on Friday night. Expect scattered showers through Saturday night, with light rain wrapping up the storm system on Sunday. Snow levels will be higher with our weekend system, starting out near 7000 ft Saturday. They’ll fall to 5500 ft Sunday.