by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Nov 10, 2022 / 08:03 PM PST
Updated: Nov 10, 2022 / 08:03 PM PST
We have another cold night ahead with patchy dense fog. Lows will drop to the 30s. A dense fog advisory will be in effect again from 2 AM until 9 AM Friday.
