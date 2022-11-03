YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Nov 3, 2022 / 08:04 PM PDT
Updated: Nov 3, 2022 / 08:04 PM PDT
We will dry out for a couple of days, then our next storm system will arrive late this weekend. This will be a stronger storm and will bring more Valley rain and mountain Snow.
A winter storm watch will go into effect at noon Sunday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com