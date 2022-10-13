YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 13, 2022 / 08:14 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 13, 2022 / 08:14 PM PDT
We finally ended our stretch of 90s after 9 days. Highs will remain in the upper 80s for the next couple of days, then we’ll drop back to the low 90s by the end of the weekend.
