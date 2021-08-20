Thick smoke keeps air unhealthy

Thick wildfire smoke fills the Valley and there will be little change until Saturday evening. That’s when a light breeze will finally help sweep some of the thicker smoke out of the Valley.

Air quality sensors show high levels of particulate matter in the air.

Though skies may look overcast, there are very few clouds up above the smoke. This effectively blocks the heating of the sun and will result in lower high temperatures in the Valley today.

Fresno reached a high of 85 degrees Thursday afternoon. Expect highs to stay a few degrees below average today because of lingering smoke in the air.

