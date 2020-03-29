Sunny, dry and warm days ahead





Spotty showers will continue across the area this afternoon and evening.

These are bringing very light amounts to the few Valley spots they do happen to reach with rain. There is a possibility one or two might turn into thunderstorms. This chance is quite slim but it is present.

Snow will also continue to furry in the Sierra for areas above 5,000 feet with light accumulation.

Showers and snow will weaken and end shortly after sunset.

Expect dry weather for the rest of the week ahead. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny this week as temperatures warm through the week ahead.

Highs will climb day-by-day through the 70s reaching 80 by next weekend.

The average high this time of year is now 70 degrees for Fresno.





