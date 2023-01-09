YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jan 9, 2023 / 12:15 AM PST
Updated: Jan 9, 2023 / 12:15 AM PST
We have a big storm system on the way that will impact our Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be tracking everything from rain, thunderstorms, wind, and Sierra snow.
