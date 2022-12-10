A strong storm system is impacting Central California. This storm is bringing significant rain to the Valley and foothills, and it will last through the weekend. We already have over 1″ of rain in parts of the Valley, and over 2″ of rain in some foothill communities.

Snow levels are dropping, and they’ll be closer to 3500 ft Sunday. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 AM Monday. Several feet of snow will fall above 6000 ft.

It is also very windy. A wind advisory is in effect for areas near and west of I-5 until 4 AM. Gusts will reach 55 mph in the advisory area, and 40 mph in the rest of the Valley.