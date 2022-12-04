YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Dec 4, 2022 / 12:03 AM PST
Updated: Dec 4, 2022 / 12:03 AM PST
Valley showers will wind down tonight, then we’ll see a lingering shower Sunday. In the foothills, we’ll continue to see a few light showers tomorrow.
Snow levels will drop to 6000 ft Sunday. Expect light snow through Monday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com