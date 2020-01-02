Rainy December, dry start to January

Goodbye, 2019! We ended the year with dry and mild weather, and that trend is taking us into 2020. Despite the lack of rain in the forecast, we’re coming off of a wet December.

Most Valley locations were near or above average in terms of rainfall last month. Merced had a big rain month: 2.78″ of rain fell, which is 1.26″ above average for the month.

However, if we look back at our totals since the water year started on October 1, most of the Valley is below average for the season. It was a slow start to our rainy season with a much drier than average October. In fact, most didn’t even see a raindrop in October. Most spots were below average in November as well. Merced is a big exception.

How does the first few days of the new year look? High temperatures on New Year’s Day were well above average, and the Valley topped out in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a similar story temperature-wise at least through the middle of next week.

Expect areas of low visibility due to fog through Saturday morning. Here is your forecast visibility for 6 AM Thursday. Please take your time traveling for the next few mornings.

Enjoy the mild weather for the next few days. Our warmest days will be Friday and Saturday.