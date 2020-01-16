Rain, Snow, and Wind on Thursday

After a nice and calm Wednesday, our weather will be much more active on Thursday as a cold front moves through Central California.

Expect isolated areas of fog tonight, and lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Your Thursday morning commute will be a breeze weather-wise, until the wind picks up mid-morning. Make sure you secure your outdoor items tonight or by 9 AM tomorrow.

The photo above shows the sustained wind at noon Thursday. Gusts will be stronger at 30+ mph. Expect the wind to weaken by the evening hours.

Rain will move into the North Valley around noon, and it will continue to spread southward throughout the afternoon. Here is your forecast rain at 2 PM tomorrow. The rain will be out of the Valley by the later evening hours.

Expect .25-.50″ of rain near and north of Fresno County in the Valley. The rain will become lighter as it moves southward, so the South Valley will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

The rain will be heavier in the foothills, especially in Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties. Expect .50-.75″ rain.

We’re going to see a lot of snow pile up in the mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect at 10 AM tomorrow, lasting until 4 AM Friday. This is mainly for areas above 4000 ft, although, we will see a few inches of snow down to 3500 ft. Your forecast snow totals are below.

Temperatures will be cold enough on Thursday night to support snowflakes mixing in with the rain as low as 2000 ft. Do not expect accumulating snow at those elevations, though.

We will be dry this weekend with morning fog, but it will be a good time to visit the fresh snow in the mountains.