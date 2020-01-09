Rain for your Thursday commute

After fog and drizzle on Wednesday, we’ll see rain return to the Valley on Thursday morning. This will impact your morning commute, so please plan to leave your home earlier than usual.

We’ll see patchy fog early on tonight. A few isolated locations will see reduced visibility. Your 2 AM forecast visibility is below.

A low pressure system will scoot southward along the California coastline tomorrow. This will push showers into the Valley Thursday morning. Here is the forecast rain as of 7 AM tomorrow.

Expect .10-.25″ of rain by tomorrow afternoon. The rain will wrap up by early afternoon, and we’ll be quieter for the rest of the day.

There will be light snow accumulation down to 4000 feet tomorrow morning. We’ll see snowflakes mix in with the rain as low as 3000 feet, but no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be below average tomorrow, and it will be another damp and cool January day.