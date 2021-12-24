Photos show funnel-shaped clouds reaching down to Millerton

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Photos appear to show a possible funnel cloud reaching down from the clouds to Millerton Lake Friday.

User Cameron Cook, who submitted the image to YourCentralValley.com described the image as a “mini-tornado over Millerton.”

According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, the winter storm could bring brief showers and small hail. Additionally, the NWS says brief, weak cold air funnels could form. This weather phenomenon is described as a funnel that forms beneath showers or weak thunderstorms. The NWS says cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions, they can touch down and cause damage.

It’s unclear at this point if this photo depicts a cold air funnel.

The Central Valley is in the middle of a “semi-break” in the weather until light-to-moderate rain is expected to begin again Friday evening.