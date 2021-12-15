Next wintery storm hits tonight

After some impressive rain and snow totals, another wintery storm system passes tonight.

Precipitation will be heaviest before sunrise tomorrow morning. Fresno could get 0.25 inches of rain and a foot of snow may fall at Shaver Lake. See graphics below for detail.

There’s another Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County starting at 4 PM this afternoon through 1 PM Thursday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sequoia National Park starting at 10 PM this evening through 1 PM Thursday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 12-24 inches are possible, with most of the snow falling Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Yosemite Valley starting at 4 PM this evening through 10 AM Thursday morning. Snow and wind in the Sierra Nevada will make travel difficult during this time period. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

As for the storm system that just passed, totals are impressive including a daily rainfall record in Fresno.

Fresno received a total of 1.30 inches of rain.

1.97 inches rain fall at Hume Lake. Rain and snow in Shaver Lake total a liquid equivalent of 1.42 inches.

1.86 inches rain fell in Orange Cove. 0.80 inches fell at Friant Dam.

Here’s the latest timing for the Wednesday night system:

Precipitation amounts will be lower than this last system but decent for a brief and weak storm.

Snow levels are lower because of cold air behind the most recent storm system. They’ll be below 4,000 feet as this next system passes.

Next week looks active, too, on into Christmas! Stay tuned.