Next rain arrives Sunday

Expect wet weather through Christmas week. It starts Sunday with rain in the Valley and snow in high mountain areas. Snow levels fall after Sunday.

Temperatures drop with the passage of Sunday’s front.

Tonight, Valley lows will drop into the 30s while highs Friday will warm into the 60s once again.



Several systems pass in quick succession through the next week.

Expect travel impacts from Valley rain and Sierra Snow Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have some chances for precipitation but less than the days before and after.

