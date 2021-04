It's a beautiful weekend with mainly clear skies and very warm temperatures. We're running well above normal.As you heard, we set a new record high of 88 degrees in Fresno Friday. The previous record of 87 was reached in 1959 1966 and 1985.

It's going to feel like temperatures will crash this week, but that's relative. Really, they'll still be several degrees above average. Average is 71 and we'll "cool" to a high of 78 by Tuesday.Easter Sunday will be 79 degrees.