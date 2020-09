A northerly breeze will complicate efforts to control the Creek Fire. Winds have been fairly calm in since the start of the fire Friday evening. Expect 15-20 MPH winds coming out of the north developing by dinnertime Monday.

As for heat, Fresno did not set a record Sunday. Highs of 110 were anticipated in the area, however wildfire smoke limited heating. Fresno reached 103 degrees. The record is 106.