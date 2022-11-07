We had steady rain fall in the Valley Monday, and even more rain is on the way. Expect a few scattered light showers Monday night. By the time we reach the morning commute Tuesday, widespread and heavy rain will be falling. Showers will become more scattered again Tuesday afternoon and evening, and there will be chance of thunder during that time frame as well. There may be ponding on the roadways, along with localized flooding.

It will be windy in the Valley, with the wind picking up late Monday night. Sustained wind Tuesday will be at 15-25 mph, but gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.

A winter storm warning remains in the forecast for the Sierra through Wednesday morning. Snow levels will drop over the next 2 days, to eventually bring accumulating snow down to 4000 ft. Several feet of snow will fall above 5000 ft.