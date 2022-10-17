YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 17, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 17, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
We felt cooler weather both Sunday and today with highs in the low 80s. However, we have another warming trend on the way for this week. Expect temperatures to heat up to be 10° above average by Wednesday.
