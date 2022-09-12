YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Sep 12, 2022 / 08:00 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 12, 2022 / 08:00 PM PDT
After a long stretch of triple digits, temperatures are finally trending down. We started the week in the 90s, but expect 80s for the rest of the week.
