by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Aug 1, 2022 / 08:06 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 1, 2022 / 08:06 PM PDT
We had an active start to the week with sprinkles in the Valley, and showers/storms in the Sierra. The Valley will quiet down tomorrow, but expect triple digit heat to return.
Showers and storms will continue in the Sierra for the rest of the week.
