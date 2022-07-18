YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jul 18, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 18, 2022 / 08:01 PM PDT
The extremely hot weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be near 105° again tomorrow. Our excessive heat warning has been extended and will remain in effect through 10 PM Tuesday.
