by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jun 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM PDT
Our extremely hot stretch of weather will continue tomorrow. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 9 PM Tuesday. Expect a slow cooling trend for the rest of the week, and we’ll end the weekend with below average temperatures.
