After better air quality this weekend, it has been a little worse for our Monday. Expect moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups AQ across the Valley tomorrow. It will be worse in the foothills and mountains. Our air quality alert is back in effect.

It was a hot start to our week with temperatures in the mid 90s today. Tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will be seasonable and mainly in the low 90s.