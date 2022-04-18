It was a warm and dry start to the week, but we’ll have a couple of chances of showers during the rest of the work week.

Our first chance will be tomorrow with a weak system. This will only bring a slight chance for an isolated shower to the North Valley tomorrow, with <.10″ of rain possible. For the Sierra, showers will be possible in and north of Fresno County. Snow levels will be higher and near 7500 ft. The foothills will also pick up less than .10″ of rain.

The storm system that will bring us better rainfall totals will impact Central California Thursday and Friday.