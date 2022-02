FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - While you might be thinking about what to get your significant other for Valentine's Day, police departments across the Central Valley want to know if there's something they can do for your ex-valentine, and it comes complete with silver bracelets.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, if your ex has a warrant, we want to hear from you!" - That's what the Newman Police Department posted on Facebook this Valentine's Day, joining many other law enforcement agencies in using the holiday to engage with their citizens and hopefully catch some criminals.