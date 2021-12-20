Monday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

We’re starting the week with fog, but we’ll see more rain throughout the rest of the week.

Our next chance of showers will mainly be for the North Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Everyone will see rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Expect rain for Christmas Day as well.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for areas above 7000 ft tomorrow evening through Wednesday afternoon. Once that expires, a winter storm warning will be in effect. Snow levels will drop throughout the week. They’ll start at 8000 ft Wednesday, and will drop to be near 2500 ft by next Monday.