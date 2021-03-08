Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

After a long stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather, we’re going to feel changes for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow will be cooler, then showers will move in during the afternoon. Expect scattered rain on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. A stray shower will be possible lingering into Thursday, but the storm system will have wrapped up for most by then.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 4 PM tomorrow until 10 PM Wednesday for the Sierra above 3000 ft. Expect 6-12″ of snow from 3000-4000 ft, then 1-2 feet above 4000 ft.