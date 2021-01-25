Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Our Sunday-Monday storm system has wrapped up, but now we’ll have to deal with cold temperatures tonight. A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM – 8 AM tomorrow. Some Valley temperatures will drop to the 20s for several hours tonight.

Up next is a multi-day storm system. Rain and snow will move in again tomorrow evening. We’ll see heavy rain and snow off and on through Friday. A couple of inches will be possible in the Valley, over 5″ in the foothills, and over 5 feet on snow for the Sierra.

On top of everything else, there will be strong wind. A high wind warning will be in effect tomorrow night through Wednesday at noon. 60+ mph gusts will be possible, and there will potentially be power outages.