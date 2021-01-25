Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

KGPE Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Sunday-Monday storm system has wrapped up, but now we’ll have to deal with cold temperatures tonight. A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM – 8 AM tomorrow. Some Valley temperatures will drop to the 20s for several hours tonight.

Up next is a multi-day storm system. Rain and snow will move in again tomorrow evening. We’ll see heavy rain and snow off and on through Friday. A couple of inches will be possible in the Valley, over 5″ in the foothills, and over 5 feet on snow for the Sierra.

On top of everything else, there will be strong wind. A high wind warning will be in effect tomorrow night through Wednesday at noon. 60+ mph gusts will be possible, and there will potentially be power outages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com