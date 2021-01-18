Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Damaging wind will be possible in the foothills and mountains through tomorrow. A high wind warning is in effect for the Sierra in and north of Fresno county through tomorrow evening. Gusts over 70 mph will be possible.

A wind advisory is in effect for our Tulare County mountains, along with the west side hills. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

Temperatures will remain mild in the Valley for the next several days. Expect changes by Friday. We’ll feel a cool-down, and our next chance of showers arrives by Friday evening.

