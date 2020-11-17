Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

We felt unseasonably warm temperatures today in the 70s. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow will be in the 70s again.

Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a cold front. This will also create a breeze. A wind advisory will be in effect for areas west of I-5 from midnight until noon tomorrow. Sustained wind will be at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The Valley will feel a breeze up to 15 mph, which may kick up dust. An air quality alert will be in effect for blowing dust potential.

Showers are also on the way from this cold front. Scattered showers will move in from north to south tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. Expect up to .25″ in the North Valley, and up to .10″ everywhere else.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for our northern mountains tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Areas above 7000 ft may get up to a foot of snow.