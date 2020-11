It was another unseasonably warm day across the Valley with highs in the 80s. Tonight will be in the 40s and low 50s, then tomorrow will warm back up to the 80s.

Our air quality alert is still in effect for everyone until further notice.

We’ll finally get a fall-like change in our weather pattern late this week. Expect a big cooling trend, along with wind on Friday. We’ll finally have a chance for showers and high elevation snow in the mountains.