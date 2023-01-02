It has been a wet start to the week with rain moving through the Valley and lower foothills this afternoon and evening. Showers will taper off tonight, and we’ll get a break from the rain tomorrow.

Snow levels Monday have been near 3500 ft. Expect a few Tuesday morning flurries, then the Sierra will also get a break from the rain and snow tomorrow. Until then, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 AM Tuesday.

More rain will return for the middle and later parts of the week. The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night and Thursday. The Sierra will see heavier snow later this week as well. A winter storm watch is set up to go into effect at 10 AM Wednesday.