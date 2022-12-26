Rain is returning to Central California this evening. Expect a few showers overnight, with the widespread and heavy band holding off until Tuesday morning. We’ll see up to 1″ in the Valley tomorrow, and 2-3″ of rain in the foothills creating flooding concerns. A flood watch is set up for the foothills of Madera and Mariposa counties.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for the Sierra above 6000 ft. Snow levels will be high tomorrow morning at 10,000 ft, but they’ll drop throughout the day to be near 7000 ft in the evening.

More rain will impact us later this week. Stay tuned for details on our next few rounds of rain.