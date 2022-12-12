YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Dec 12, 2022 / 08:08 PM PST
Updated: Dec 12, 2022 / 08:08 PM PST
Our weekend storm system has moved out, and we have a drier week ahead.
Temperatures will be cold at night. A freeze watch is set up for Tuesday night through Sunday night. Expect temperatures to drop to the upper 20s and low 30s in the watch area.
