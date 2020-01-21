Milder weather on the way

After a chilly start to the week, we’ll notice our temperatures becoming a little more comfortable.

We will still have fog in the forecast each night. Here is your 10 PM Monday visibility.

Expect the visibility to drop down to be below one quarter of a mile at times tonight.

Temperatures tonight won’t be as chilly as the past few nights. Most will bottom out in the low 40s.

Despite some clouds sticking around for much of tomorrow, we’ll still be able to warm up more than we did today. Highs will be above average and in the upper 50s to near 60.

Our warming trend does not stop there! Expect to be above average into the weekend as well.

We’ll see a few mountain flurries tomorrow, then a light North Valley shower tomorrow night. Otherwise, our next best chance of rain will be on Sunday.

