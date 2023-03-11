FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Heavy rain Thursday night and Friday, coupled with rapid snowmelt, left many rivers and creeks in the foothills flowing over their banks. In many locations, bridges and roads were submerged, with damage reported in numerous areas.

The foothills have received huge rainfall totals since Thursday. Here are a select few through Saturday evening.

The foothills continue to deal with the aftermath of the heavy rain Thursday and Friday, along with the isolated storms Saturday.

A flash flood warning for Springville and areas east is in effect through 7 PM. Another flash flood warning covers Auberry and Shaver lake through 7:15 PM. A third flash flood warning is in effect for the Three Rivers area and locations to the east until 8:30 PM. These warnings may get extended.

Flash flood warnings as of 6 PM Saturday

Rivers and creeks continue to run high and swift. Please stay away from flooded areas. You never know how deep the floodwater is, or if the road is intact under the water. Here are several flood safety tips.

Another threat Saturday was the thunderstorms. A funnel cloud was reported east of Mendota. A tornado warning was issued for the storm, which moved eastward toward Kerman. The tornado warning expired, then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued as the storm continued to the east toward Raisin City, Easton, parts of Fresno, and Calwa.

We saw several more areas of heavy rain and hail develop over the next hour. The National Weather Service in Hanford received a couple of reports of hail with 1″ diameter, or quarter size. The severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4:45 PM. Heavy rain and small hail continued to fall along and east of Highway 41, then eventually moved eastward toward the Sierra.

Isolated showers will continue tonight and tomorrow. There is also a chance for a stray storm on Sunday.

Heavy rain returns Tuesday. Remain weather aware these next few days, and continue to stay safe.