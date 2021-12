CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say two suspects were caught trying to steal parts from an auto lot in Clovis Friday morning.

Clovis police responded Friday morning to a call from a business owner who said people were trying to steal automotive parts from vehicles at a nearby auto dealership. When officers arrived they approached one person who they say attempted to run away. Officers say they were able to quickly apprehend him.